Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Jay-Z’s advice to you, Sherri Shepherd and Katt Williams love, Jonathan Majors, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Jay-Z, Sherri Shepherd’s Love Interest, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Jay-Z, Sherri Shepherd’s Love Interest, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Register Today! The Richmond Grand All Day Party Coming Oct 28
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
-
Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
GlorRilla Wore A Custom Look Inspired By Left Eye To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards And She Ate
-
Community Clo & Ashley Etienne Chat About Early Voting In Virginia