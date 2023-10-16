Listen Live
Lifestyle

Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?

The Little Mermaid star matches baggy sweatpants with a grey pullover and tee for an afternoon with bae.

Published on October 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Halle Bailey was spotted this week rocking a casual sweatsuit look in Santa Monica while spending time with her boyfriend, DDG.  Many fans say the actress-singer was giving baby bump.

Keep scrolling to see pictures and determine what you think.

Urban celebrity media outlet TheShadeRoom was the first to drop the paparazzi snaps on Instagram. In them, the Little Mermaid star is seen with her “Famous” rapper boyfriend. Halle’s locs are in a messy bun, her skin is on glow, and her vibe is carefree.

Her attire is just as relaxed – and oversized. While hitting the streets, she dons a grey sweatshirt, red t-shirt, and sweatpants.

Halle’s baggy style choices match what many fans have seen from her in some social media posts over the last few months. And what many say point to a possible pregnancy between Halle and her long-time boyfriend.

Neither Halle nor DDG have confirmed a new baby. Further, Halle’s big sister Chloe has been quick to help quell rumors.

Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

In August, the “In Pieces” singer went live on Instagram with a message to followers. Chloe showed she does not play about her sister. “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth! Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…” Chloe said.

Halle’s big sister also said to someone offscreen during the live, “We don’t play about Halle … No. Like, what the heck? Period.”

BOSSIP: Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Rumors That Halle Bailey Is Pregnant: ‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out Your Mouth’

Halle’s pregnancy status is no one’s business but hers. And we agree with big sister, Chloe!

But aspects of TheShadeRoom’s recent October 16 post have only helped fuel current gossip rumors. Since the carousel post, the shots have gone viral numerous shared and more than 40,000 comments.

See the post below. Do you think Halle’s outfit is giving baby bump?

RELATED

Halle Bailey Steps Out In A Dolce And Gabbana Trench Coat At Milan Fashion Week

Halle Bailey Serves Bawdy In A White Bikini

Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close