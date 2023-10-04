[VIDEO] Take An Unofficial Site Tour Of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

This November, Richmond voters have the chance to take part in an election that will shift the tide for the city we love, as The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino returns to the ballot. The entertainment and gaming venue will consist of a luxury hotel, a live entertainment venue and 55 acres of green space. Developers say it could bring 1,300 jobs to the area.

In a recent YouTube post, Bill McGree offered an early look at the grounds.

“I decided to visit again the site of the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino. You exit off of I95 at Bells Rd and keep straight across Commerce at the light.” McGree wrote below this video post. “It will be located where a Phillip Morris – Altria Office park currently sits. I like the location and I’m excited about the variety of job opportunities it will bring to Richmond and especially Southside Richmond. I support this venture 100%. This video is unsolicited, unofficial and I have not been compensated for making it by anyone.”

Check out his “unofficial tour” clip below.

Back in August, Richmonders got their first look at new plans for the proposed resort, casino and entertainment complex that will be on the ballot this fall.

“Richmonders told us they want great jobs, community investment, green space and top-tier entertainment. With Richmond Grand, we’ve delivered,” said Alfred Liggins, III, CEO of Urban One, Inc. “Richmond Grand will offer something for everyone—incredible shows, exciting gaming and entertainment, outdoor recreation, luxurious spas and pools, and a huge addition of jobs and tax revenue for the city. This is a plan by Richmond, for Richmond, and when we vote yes, all of Richmond wins.”

Richmond Grand will include world-class features and attractions including:

A new 250-room luxury hotel , meticulously crafted to the demanding AAA Four Diamond standard for amenities, finishes, and features

, meticulously crafted to the demanding AAA Four Diamond standard for amenities, finishes, and features Resort-style amenities including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor pools and cabanas to relax and lounge

including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor pools and cabanas to relax and lounge A new 55-acre park in Southside for concerts, pickleball, festivals, farmer’s markets, and family activities

in Southside for concerts, pickleball, festivals, farmer’s markets, and family activities A spacious, high-end gaming floor with card games and table games like poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, a high-limit room for high rollers, fun and exciting slots of all prices, and an onsite sportsbook

with card games and table games like poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, a high-limit room for high rollers, fun and exciting slots of all prices, and an onsite sportsbook Top-tier entertainment options in a state-of-the-art 3,000-seat concert venue to host national touring musicians, comedians, and shows

to host national touring musicians, comedians, and shows Fine dining options including local restaurants, breweries, and suppliers from RVA’s incredible food scene

from RVA’s incredible food scene Brand new high-tech film and audio production facilities to solidify Richmond’s position as a prime location for the film, television, and music industries, and to attract creative talent from around the world to RVA.

to solidify Richmond’s position as a prime location for the film, television, and music industries, and to attract creative talent from around the world to RVA. Event space to welcome conventions , sporting events, trade associations, and faith communities to Richmond.

