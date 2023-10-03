Listen Live
News

Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations

Vote early now through November 4th

Published on October 3, 2023

Voter Registration

Early voting is underway at the following locations and hours:

Locations

Richmond City Hall – 900 East Broad St Richmond, VA 23219

Hickory Hill Community Center – 3000 East Belt Blvd Richmond, VA 23234

Richmond Registrar Office – 2134 W Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23227

Hours for Early Voting (Now until November 4th)

Monday – Friday                9am-4pm

Saturday October 28th      9am-5pm

Saturday November 4th    9am-5pm

Deadline to Register to Vote is October 16th

Use this link to register to vote:  https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/

