Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Early voting is underway at the following locations and hours:

Locations

Richmond City Hall – 900 East Broad St Richmond, VA 23219

Hickory Hill Community Center – 3000 East Belt Blvd Richmond, VA 23234

Richmond Registrar Office – 2134 W Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23227

Hours for Early Voting (Now until November 4th)

Monday – Friday 9am-4pm

Saturday October 28th 9am-5pm

Saturday November 4th 9am-5pm

Deadline to Register to Vote is October 16th

Use this link to register to vote: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/