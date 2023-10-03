Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations

Early voting is underway at the following locations and hours:
Locations
Richmond City Hall – 900 East Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
Hickory Hill Community Center – 3000 East Belt Blvd Richmond, VA 23234
Richmond Registrar Office – 2134 W Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23227
Hours for Early Voting (Now until November 4th)
Monday – Friday 9am-4pm
Saturday October 28th 9am-5pm
Saturday November 4th 9am-5pm
Deadline to Register to Vote is October 16th
Use this link to register to vote: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/
