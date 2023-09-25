My First Time: Shameik Moore Gives Us His Actual ‘First Time’ Story

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Now, normally when we ask our in-studio guests to give us their “My First Time” story, we let them interpret it as they see fit — stories of first love, first shots at fame and even a first Hedonism II-inspired Jamaican body massage have all been shared. However, no one has actually gave us a traditional “first time” story until today.

In a “My First Time” first, one of Young Black Hollywood’s leading men let us in on the first time that our favorite Spider Man — errr, we mean Shameik Moore! — flung his web for the first time, if you get the drift.

Whether portraying rap icon Raekwon in the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga or voicing the game-changing Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Moore has always done a good job at preserving his cool factor along the way. Ironically enough, he used the same chill approach when it came to losing his virginity. We think he tells the tale best, but just remember one golden rule: if they want it, you don’t have to do much!

Hear Shameik Moore’s full cherry-popping play-by-play below for this week’s “My First Time”:

