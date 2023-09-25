Houston is different, especially when it comes to Bey. And one man found out after screaming during the #mutechallenge. For those who don’t know, that’s the part of the show where Beyonce calls for silence. Now, it’s become somewhat trendy for folks to purposely scream just to troll the crowd.
Well, one Hive member wasn’t with the hijinks and took things personal.
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces
-
Authorities Confirm Missing Richmond Child Found Safe
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Da Brat Hot Spot: Xscape’s Kandi and LaTocha Weigh In On Their Longstanding Fued [WATCH]
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules