Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Nicki Minaj’s husband’s house arrest, Offset, Anthony Anderson’s spousal support, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Anthony Anderson’s Divorce & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Anthony Anderson’s Divorce & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces
-
Authorities Confirm Missing Richmond Child Found Safe
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Da Brat Hot Spot: Xscape’s Kandi and LaTocha Weigh In On Their Longstanding Fued [WATCH]