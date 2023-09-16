Authorities Confirm Missing Richmond Child Found Safe

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Great news to share regarding Unique Samuels, the young boy first reported missing from his Richmond neighborhood on Friday (Sept 15). The 10-year-old boy is safe and back at home with his family, per a news report by CBS 6 in Richmond.

On Saturday (Sept. 16), authorities said the following during an update on the case:

“Richmond Police launched a massive effort to find Samuels, including door-to-door requests for information, grid searches, the operation of the Metro Richmond Air Unit, social media posts and the printing, distribution and posting of a missing person flier.

The report of a missing child came to authorities “due to confusion” by his guardian, police said. Officers were at the boy’s home when he returned on Saturday.