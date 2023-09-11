His amazing crowd control during recent tour stops speaks for itself:
RELATED: My First Time: Tia Corine Breaks Down How She Broke Her Ankle In 3rd Grade
However, he told us for yet another hilarious segment of “My First Time” about that one time when he got a good ol’ pantsing by one of his fans. The schoolyard prank can go very different when trying it on adults — free-balling and underwear streaks are good enough reasons why you shouldn’t — but thankfully Bobby was prepared with the right set of boxer briefs. We’ll definitely let him tell it!
Watch Bobby V get honest about getting his ‘drawers’ exposed onstage on “My First Time” below:
The post My First Time: Bobby V Remembers Getting ‘Pantsed’ By A Fan appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: Bobby V Remembers Getting ‘Pantsed’ By A Fan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!