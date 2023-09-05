99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Run Richmond 16.19 is a cultural running event that the Djimon Hounsou Foundation is hosting every year in close collaboration with Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia and running event specialist Sports Backers. This unique event takes attendees on a meaningful journey through +400 Years of Black History, a history you will be able to touch and feel – up close & personal.

Hounsou caught up with Kiss Richmond’s King Tutt to break down the symbolism behind 16.19, why Richmond was the perfect location for a movement like this and more. Check out the interview below.

Through their running/walking courses of 16.19K and 6.19K and a community-powered finish festival we commemorate the sacrifices & achievements our African American brothers and sisters have made to our nation and celebrate Unity in Diversity in an intentional effort to bring people together to connect, heal and reconcile. It is powered by over 20 nonprofit partners.

Exclusive: Actor Djimon Hounsou Talks ‘Run Richmond 16.19’ with King Tutt was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com