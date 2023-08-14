Listen Live
Clarence Avant Passes At The Age Of 92

Clarence Avant Passes At The Age Of 92

Published on August 14, 2023

Clarence Avant, the “Godfather of Black Entertainment” who influenced the world of music, sports, entertainment and politics, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles.  He was 92 and no cause of death was provided.

His death comes about 20 months after his wife, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was killed by an intruder in their Beverly Hills home.

