Radio One Richmond’s Prep for Success 2023 [Details Here]

Suggested donations include but are not limited to:
- Glue Sticks
- Markers
- 3 ring binders
- #2 Pencils
- Crayons
- Scissors
- 12-inch rulers
- Colored Pencils
- Compositions Notebooks
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pocket Folders
- Sheet Protectors
- Loose-leaf Paper
- Index Cards
- Highlighters
- Pencil Pouch
All school supplies donated will be used in the annual Prep for Success Giveaway happening on August 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00p.m. at Trinity Family Life Center.
