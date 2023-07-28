Radio One Richmond’s Prep for Success 2023 [Details Here]

Listen Live
Radio One Richmond's Prep for Success 2023

July 28, 2023

Radio One Richmond's Prep for Success

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Prep for Success is back for another year! Join Radio One Richmond at Walmart on Sheila Lane (2410 Sheila Lane) as we collect school supplies for 800 local families.

We will be broadcasting from 10am-6pm collecting new supplies for students to succeed this year.
School supplies:

Suggested donations include but are not limited to:

  • Glue Sticks
  • Markers
  • 3 ring binders
  • #2 Pencils
  • Crayons
  • Scissors
  • 12-inch rulers
  • Colored Pencils
  • Compositions Notebooks
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Pocket Folders
  • Sheet Protectors
  • Loose-leaf Paper
  • Index Cards
  • Highlighters
  • Pencil Pouch

All school supplies donated will be used in the annual Prep for Success Giveaway happening on August 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00p.m.  at Trinity Family Life Center.

