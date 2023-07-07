The 2024 Spring/Summer DC Fashion Week is coming to you live from Septemeber 29th to October 1st! This year will be 39th season of showcasing DC Fashions throughout The DMV with fall, winter, spring and summer collections. Ean Williams, founder and executive director of DC Fashion Week (photographed above) has announced that the model auctions will happen on Sunday, August 13th at 1pm but the auditions are invite only!
If you’re a model in The DMV and ready to strut the runway click here to register! (Runway Requirements: Females 5’9” to 5”11 & Males 6‘0 to 6’2”)
DC Fashion Week Model Call [Register Here] was originally published on kysdc.com
