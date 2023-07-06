As one of music’s most legendary figures, Bob Marley’s music has passed the test of time and continues to inspire, amaze and entertain. In 2024, his story hits the big screen for an experience that is truly larger than life.
RELATED: Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theaters January 12.
The First Trailer For ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Has Arrived was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Latto Gives Big Energy As Cosmopolitan’s Newest Cover Girl
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)