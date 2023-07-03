Big Boss Era: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want With Keke Palmer & Dominique Da Diva

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Keke Palmer Celebrates New Album & Film With Immersive Event

“Big Boss Era: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want” at the Iconic Howard Theatre

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Washington, DC – Emmy-award-winning triple threat entertainer Keke Palmer is set to take the stage at the iconic Howard Theatre in Washington, DC on July 13, 2023 with Keke Palmer Presents: Big Boss Era – “Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want.” The immersive event will serve as a celebration of her recently released album and feature film, Big Boss, and a prelude to Keke’s upcoming performance at the renowned Broccoli City Festival.

Keke Palmer Presents: Big Boss Era promises an unforgettable evening of inspiration, artistry, and empowerment. This event underscores Keke’s commitment to uplifting diverse voices and motivating them to find, follow, and believe in their own paths. The event offers an intimate conversation and a visual album screening for her latest creation, “Big Boss.” The evening will commence with an exclusive screening of the visual album, followed by a thought-provoking interactive conversation with Keke, allowing the audience to engage and ask questions. This immersive experience aims to provide attendees with the invaluable “keys” to empower themselves and manifest the life they desire.

Directed and written by Palmer herself, the “Big Boss” visual album is a personal and transformative narrative that takes viewers on an intimate journey through the artist’s life. Palmer’s resilience shines through as she navigates triumphs and challenges, instilling a message of self-love, faith, and determination in an industry often dominated by male voices.

Notably, Keke Palmer is the visionary behind KeyTV Network, founded in the fall of 2022. The network stands as a platform dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices both in front of and behind the camera. With a diverse programming slate featuring scripted and unscripted series, as well as short films, KeyTV Network showcases an array of talent from creators of color. Among the network’s offerings are compelling shows such as Connected, Sportsfan, Keep Me In Mind, Unlabeled, Dear Keke, Heaux and Tell, Make It Make Sense, and The Edible Always Wins, each reflecting the unique perspectives of its creators.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, June 29th at 10am EST through Friday, June 30th at 8am EST and on sale to the public Friday, June 30th at 10am EST. Tickets available for purchase here. This event is proudly supported by 93.9 D.C., the region’s leading station for Interactive Hip Hop and R&B.

Big Boss Era: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want With Keke Palmer & Dominique Da Diva was originally published on kysdc.com