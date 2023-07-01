Supreme Court Eradicates Affirmative Action In Colleges!!!

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions policies. The practice was enacted to allow universities to consider a prospective student’s race along with factors such as academic merit, athletics, and other factors.
