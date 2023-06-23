Black Joy Is Pride | The Amanda Seales Show

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Army honors black WWI hero Sgt. William Henry Johnson with the renaming of a Louisiana base. The base, formerly known as Fort Polk, will now be named Fort William Henry Johnson. Johnson was a black soldier who served with distinction in World War I, despite facing discrimination from his fellow soldiers and superiors.

Diddy upholds his $1 million donation promise to Jackson State University. Diddy made the donation in the wake of the protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd. The money will be used to support scholarships, academic programs, and other initiatives at Jackson State University.

Apple adds $25 million to the racial equity and justice initiative. Apple has increased its financial commitment to its racial equity and justice initiative to over $200 million since 2020. The initiative supports organizations working to address racial injustice in the United States.

Amanda Seales and her guests test their knowledge of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

Janet Jackson’s LA concert helps raise 3.4 million. Janet Jackson’s concert in Los Angeles raised over $3.4 million for the We Are Family Foundation, which supports children and families in need.

The Blackspin 50 Years of Hip Hop – celebrating influential women in hip hop. Amanda Seales and her guests discuss the impact of women in hip-hop, from the pioneers of the genre to the current generation of stars.

1:24 Army Honors Black WWI Hero Sgt. William Henry Johnson With The Renaming Of A Louisiana Base

4:15 Public Seales Announcement

10:21 Diddy Upholds His $1 Million Donation Promise To Jackson State University

16:28 The People Vs

20:47 Things I Learned This Week

30:00 Apple Adds $25 Million To Racial Equity And Justice Initiative, Increasing Financial Commitment To Over $200M Since 2020

34:36 HBCU Trivia :We Tried To Name The HBCUS We Know, But Do We Know The Alumni?

46:16 Janet Jackson’s LA Concert Help Raise 3.4 Million

50:10 The Blackspin 50 Years Of Hip Hop – Celebrating Influential Women In Hip Hop

