99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The restaurant was full of customers. Drake sat at a table along the wall with Bun B and enjoyed his first taste of Trill Burgers. In a video posted to his Instagram story, he said of Bun B, “I don’t like to use the term OG. This is my mentor; one of my mentors. One of my favorite people.”

“This is Houston… the home of Southern hospitality,” Bun B replies. “We’re just happy to have you in the building.”

Drake closed the video by saying, “The best burger I’ve ever had. For real.”

J Prince was also in the building and exchanged pleasantries with Drake upon arrival.

[PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant was originally published on theboxhouston.com