Video Released Of Irvo Otieno’s Death At Virginia Mental Health Facility

Published on March 21, 2023
Surveillance video of Irvo Otieno dying at the Central State Mental facility was released on Tuesday showing the events that led to Otieno’s death. The video shows Otieno lying shackled and unresponsive after being on the floor by multiple security officers for over 11 minutes.

A grand jury has formally indicted seven Henrico Sheriff’s deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital in the death of Otieno.

See story here

 

