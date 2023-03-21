Video Released Of Irvo Otieno’s Death At Virginia Mental Health Facility

Surveillance video of Irvo Otieno dying at the Central State Mental facility was released on Tuesday showing the events that led to Otieno’s death. The video shows Otieno lying shackled and unresponsive after being on the floor by multiple security officers for over 11 minutes.
A grand jury has formally indicted seven Henrico Sheriff’s deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital in the death of Otieno.
See story here
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions
-
Singer D'Angelo Reveals Details About His Addiction & Comeback
-
Actor Morgan Freeman's Hand Still Mangled From Car Crash
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!