Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.
I mean, is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s style like we are? We’re just loving this casual look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?
Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Boxer "Sugar" Shane Mosley Loses Championship Belts to Wife in Divorce
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions