HomeEducation

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Plan

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Plan

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Biden’s student debt relief program from forgiving billions of dollars in federal student loans as six states argue that President Biden has no right to cancel those debts.

This action has stalled the progress of many who were overjoyed to apply for the relief aid with high college loans and low paying jobs keeping they in debt for what seems like forever.

See story here

Close