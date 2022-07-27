99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Black Tony didn’t come to work again, which isn’t a surprise. He called into the station, talking super fast, so fast that was alarming! He explained that he drank 26 Red Bulls in a contest. He was dared that he couldn’t drink more Red Bulls than his homeboy and then he crashed! Hear what happened to Black Tony in the video below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Drank 26 Red Bulls And Still Didn’t Come To Work! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com