Project Give Back To Community (PGB2C) is looking to send 100 youth to summer day camps, summer schools, and specialty programs through our fundraising efforts. Donations of six to seven hundred dollars ($600-$700) will cover the cost of summer camps, season passes to theme parks, summer schools, and other opportunities.

All donations received are made directly to Project Give Back to Community and not Urban One Inc

https://projectgivebacktocommunity.org/