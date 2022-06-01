ABOUT THE CAMPS

Richmond Police Athletic League

​The Richmond Police Athletic League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to provide comprehensive support to the City of Richmond’s youth through mentorship opportunities, educational support, and sports and recreational activities. It is their hope to provide programs that will bridge the gap between Richmond families, our community, and the Richmond Police Department in an effort to nurture and guide our youth into becoming productive and contributing citizens.

Henrico Police Athletic League

​The Annual Henrico PAL Summer Camp is designed to provide Henrico County's youth with a safe environment, while participating in a wide variety of educational, athletic, and recreational activities. Participants will engage in swimming lessons; soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball clinics; childhood obesity prevention program, roller-skating, bowling, educational museum tours, Richmond Flying Squirrels Baseball game and much more. Henrico PAL campers will also enjoy field trips every Thursday to: Kings Dominion, Water Country USA, Buckroe Beach, Smithsonian, Pocahontas State Park, Lake Anna, and the Washington Mystics game. The Henrico PAL Summer Camp encourages its participants to broaden their horizons and focuses on developing positive relationships between police officers and youths while engaging in enriching experiences.

CAFI Summer Enrichment Camp

The Carol Adams Foundation, (CAFI) Summer Camp program aims to improve children’s quality of life through increased access to nature, extending, and enriching out-of-school time learning activities, unstructured free play in nature and increased physical activity.

CAFI believes that activities involving continued access to nature, in both a structured and unstructured environment, can be as important to a child’s growth and development as time spent in the classroom.