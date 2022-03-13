Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow In Silver Crop Top At Fenty Beauty Event

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Rihanna was shining bright like a diamond last night as she attended an event in honor of her Fenty Beauty brand! The event was in celebration of the brand’s launch at ULTA Beauty and was held in Los Angeles on Saturday night. In true Rih Rih fashion, the gorgeous mother-to-be turned heads and sparkled in a shimmering ensemble all night long.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, wore a custom silver Coperni outfit that was composed of a long sleeve, silver twisted crop top, and a matching sparkling column maxi skirt that exposed her growing baby bump.

She accessorized the fashionable look with a dainty silver chain, a silver bracelet, and diamond hoop earrings. As for her hair, the Bajan billionaire completed the look with a high, flipped ponytail.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the pregnant singer was definitely the star of the evening as she was all smiles while celebrating the latest venture in her Fenty Beauty empire.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has taken maternity fashion to a whole new level, giving us high fashion LEWKS and serving full face in the process, using her fashionable personality to “transform” on the days she feels tired. As she told People in February, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***.”

Well, if Rih Rih’s looks are any indicator of how she’s feeling, then she’s feeling great!

