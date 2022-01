99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is making headlines after he was seen partying with Mary J. Blige at Harbor NYC Friday to celebrate famed stylist Misa Hylton’s birthday. Shepard is fresh from divorcing his wife of four years, Chanel Iman. Mary is now single after her much publicized divorce and they seem to be enjoying themselves. Shepard is 28 and Mary is 51……looks like Mary is getting her groove back and deserves it.

