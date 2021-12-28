99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B has partnered up with Reebok again for their latest capsule collection titled ‘Let Me Be….In My World Nighttime’. This collection represents Cardi’s legacy, and it pays homage to her hometown, New York City. The sneakers in this collection come in metallic colors that represents New York City’s vibrant skyline, and an apparel line accompanies the shoes as well.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi said. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

Reebok Classics are a New York staple that have been around for years. From the ideal workout/walking shoe to street wear, this sneaker has earned its stripes. The ‘Let Me Be….In My World Nighttime’ collection fits Cardi B’s vibrant personality with bright colors that can be worn with almost any ensemble. The sneaker line comes in five colorways of core black/vector red/champagne, champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver and fluid blue. The apparel line consists of tight-fitted crops, tights, and oversized cargo pants.

The collection will be available in inclusive colors, materials, and sizing, ranging from 2XS to 4X, and will be available for purchase on December 29th, 10am EST, on Reebok.com.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B And Reebok Team Up Again For The ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ Capsule Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: