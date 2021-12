99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

During a radio show, a plumber told the story of how he was working at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church doing routine repairs when he discovered a large sum of money and checks inside a wall behind a toilet at the church. Police are now investigating whether this discovery is possibly connected to a 2014 case in which $600,000 dollars in cash and checks were stolen from the Houston church safe.

