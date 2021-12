99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

On the heels of major global success of her directorial debut of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry has signed a multi-picture film deal with Netflix.

The announcement came soon after Netflix’s global release of Bruised, which quickly landed the streamer’s #1 film of the week slot in the U.S., and has charted at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List

