One On One – Ne-Yo and Lore’l | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo [Watch]

Lore’l, co-host of the nationally syndicated show, The Morning Hustle and The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s talks with award-winning singer Ne-Yo!

A new year is right around the corner and BlackAmericaWeb.com wants to inspire and encourage you with our special Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Virtual Expo! You can get the tools and motivation to live your best life during this exclusive virtual event that will focus on the health, self, and wealth for today’s woman.

