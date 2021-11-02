Style Talk: IV4 Describes Her Style As ‘Eclectic And Experimental’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

IV4’s captivating style draws you in. One glance at her social media page and you’re tapping the “follow” button. Her look is just as eclectic as her music — bold, fun and daring. She describes herself as a “muse,” and that’s accurate to describe her artistry.

The Creole singer and songwriter is also self-proclaimed witch and voodoo entrepreneur. According to a press release, “She cultivates potions, spell-work, homemade voodoo dolls and does tarot card/ horoscope readings. Her business NAKED VOODOO has helped numerous customers reach their dreams, solidify relationships with their crushes and more.”

We caught up with IV4 to get the details about her style and upcoming visuals for her sultry song Stroke featuring Jeremih. Get the basics on her style in this chat.

HelloBeautiful: What is the style/aesthetic inspiration for your upcoming music/cover art?

IV4: The style inspiration for my upcoming cover art for my song “Stroke” featuring Jeremih is very feminine and powerful. That’s how I feel! In my cover art you can see I’m wearing a steel bodysuit depicting a nude, chiseled body. I feel very confident in my own skin, as all people should.

HB: How would you describe your style

IV4: My style is eclectic and ever-changing. I’m inspired by life around me, so my style changes from day today. I like to experiment.

HB: What is an item in your closet you can’t live without?

IV4: Faux fur coats! I have so many! Pair that with a bikini top, and some low rise denim with a cowboy hat and chunky jewelry?! You’re looking at a superstar!

HB: How does your style influence your artistry?

IV4: People get a sense of who I am from my style, and I also am inspired by my day-to-day style to create different kinds of music.

HB: Who are your biggest style influences?

IV4: Misa Hylton and Christina Aguilera

HB: What are 3 pieces of clothing every woman should own?

IV4: Bedazzled sweatsuit, a matching lace bra and panty set and the perfect fitting jeans!

Listen to IV4’s music, here.

