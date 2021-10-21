R. Kelly’s Chicago Child Pornography Trial Date Set

Although R. Kelly w as found guilty of racketeering charges in New York on September 27th and his sentencing awaits, he has to head back to court next year and face charges in his hometown of Chicago for child pornography and obstruction of justice.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Judge Harry Leinenweber has set a trial date of August 1, 2022 for , his longtime associates and co-defendants, Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown. Reports state that if the Chicago federal case will likely focus on the graphic videotapes Kelly allegedly made that depicted him having sex with at least three female minors.

