Welcome to Richmond Public Schools

Richmond Public Schools (RPS) proudly serves 25,000 amazing students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12. Our division is comprised of 25 elementary schools, including one charter school, seven middle schools, five comprehensive high schools, three specialty schools and five preschool centers. Learn more about RPS by navigating our website and social media pages!

                                                                                                                                                           

We are thrilled to present Dreams4RPS, the 2018-23 RPS Strategic Plan! After more than 170 community meetings and the participation of over 3,000 stakeholders, we now have an ambitious, innovative, and inspiring plan for the future of RPS.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Without a world-class education, true freedom and liberty – the kind that allows you to pursue your dreams whatever they may be – will remain out of reach for far too many of our children. We cannot allow that to happen. Our very destiny as a city rests upon us ensuring that our schools become engines of opportunity for ALL of our children, regardless of background.

If we execute this plan, that’s exactly what RPS will become. It won’t be easy. We will need to confront decades of systemic injustice, institutionalized racism, underfunding, and mismanagement. And it will take time.

But we remain boundlessly optimistic about our collective ability to bring this plan to life in service of each and every one of our children. Guided by our three core values of equity, engagement, and excellence – combined with a commitment to transparent and inclusive leadership – we will collectively write a historic chapter in the RPS story. Together, as one “beloved community,” there is no limit to what we can achieve.

With the deepest appreciation,

Dawn C. Page Chair, Richmond City School Board

Jason Kamras, Superintendent, Richmond Public Schools

                                                                                                                                                           

The Talent Acquisition Department serves the Richmond Public Schools by:

  • Recruiting, supporting, and retaining a diverse staff focused on equity, engagement, and excellence.
  • Supporting educators through the licensure process with the Virginia Department of Education.
  • Providing excellent customer service to our current and prospective employees.

JOIN THE RPS TEAM

Browse our current job openings

