Front Page News: Florida Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Elsa [WATCH]

Florida is currently under a state of emergency due to a possible tropical storm that is on the way. Tropical Storm Elsa is picking up strength and is expecting to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. The also comes after a condo building collapsed that has left 28 people dead and 117 people missing.
In other news, the NBA Finals start today and Rock-T breaks down the ESPN drama between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.
Brandon Marshall’s Passionate But Incorrect Take About NBA Contracts Has Twitter Saying He Was Loud & Wrong
1.
1 of 11
That Brandon Marshall clip floating around is 98% of Twitter irl lol— travonne edwards (blk tray) (@Travonne) April 6, 2021
2.
2 of 11
How NBA role players watching that Brandon Marshall rant about contracts. https://t.co/58iL5xLy1u— Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) April 6, 2021
3.
3 of 11
Brandon Marshall comes off like he thinks he’s smarter than the other guys on I Am Athlete. In reality Fred Taylor seems like the smartest guy up there— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) April 6, 2021
4.
4 of 11
DOGG ANDRE JOHNSON’S FACE WHEN BRANDON MARSHALL SAID THEY’RE THE SAME WR LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NAH GTFOH pic.twitter.com/xrlSkYOJAv— No Pressure (@Gon_Ride) April 6, 2021
5.
5 of 11
Brandon Marshall one of them niggas you just gotta nod your head with and let him talk.— Chipaveli 216 (@Chip2one6ix) April 6, 2021
6.
6 of 11
Wrong. But loud af. I love me some Brandon Marshall and this series (it's quality tv). But let this be a lesson to you: just because you go off, get loud and rowdy, and say it with your chest doesn't mean what you're saying is fact. https://t.co/9XeVh9semR— Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) April 6, 2021
7.
7 of 11
Chad Johnson has had enough of Brandon Marshall. pic.twitter.com/nF4Zivuy3I— Pyrex Flask (@P_Stealz) April 6, 2021
8.
8 of 11
Brandon Marshall: Me and Dre are the receiver!— ASH YA MAMMI (@LenardoDeVinci) April 6, 2021
Andre Johnson: pic.twitter.com/FmnQXe67k0
9.
9 of 11
How Brandon Marshall bout to be responding to everyone pic.twitter.com/0qCosOnQlo— 🏂 (@WillyBeaman41) April 6, 2021
10.
10 of 11
Brandon Marshall: only 4 players on each team has guaranteed contracts— RAD (@radvstheworld) April 6, 2021
Ochocinco: pic.twitter.com/ySgSot9Eaj
11.
11 of 11
Just watched the Brandon Marshall video and all I can say right now is...pic.twitter.com/caiFRhXtKK— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 6, 2021
Front Page News: Florida Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Elsa [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com