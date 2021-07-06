Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: 10 Things Black People Take Very Seriously! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a video of white people in Haslet, Texas went viral after shoppers stopped to sing the National Anthem in Walmart. Black people as a whole are now more woke and we’re claiming Juneteenth as our Independence Day. After looking at this video, we see how seriously white people take the Fourth of July, so Special K made a list of things that black people don’t play about.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

7 Places (Besides Wakanda) Black People Should Move To [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_21701" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kent Johnson / Kent Johnson[/caption]

News You Can’t Use: 10 Things Black People Take Very Seriously! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th…
 2 days ago
07.06.21
Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner…
 5 days ago
07.02.21
Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision…
 5 days ago
07.02.21
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming, Kevin Feige…
 5 days ago
07.02.21
The Cosby Show
Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Wimbledon Under Fire After Serena Williams Injury Forces…
 7 days ago
07.01.21
New Summer Walker? The Songstress Was Captured In…
 1 week ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close