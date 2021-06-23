News One
HomeNews One

‘Dismantling Democracy’: Republicans’ Latest Filibuster Is Another Attempt To ‘Kill Black Voting Power’

"As long as the filibuster remains intact, senators will continue to weaponize it against Black voters," LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, co-founders of Black Voters Matter, said.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Democrats were all but sent back to square one after Senate Republicans used a filibuster to block legislation that would have overhauled basically everything about elections in the U.S. and greatly benefitted Black voters, in particular.

The failure by Senate Democrats to secure bipartisan support behind the For The People Act, which, among other things would make voting easier, means they’re effectively back to the proverbial drawing board in the fight for stronger voting rights. It also allows Republicans to continue enacting restrictive election laws in their states across the country with impunity.

“The fight to protect voting rights is not over, by no means,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer insisted without offering any hint to what the next steps are beyond simply trying to get the For The People Act passed in the Senate again; prospects that don’t seem immediately promising.

One way to get it passed, though, would be to eliminate the filibuster itself, something that has been called “a relic of Jim Crow” not only because it is rooted in racism but also because it disproportionately affects Black people when employed during debates about voting rights, in particular — like on Tuesday.

LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, co-founders of Black Voters Matter, said Senate Republicans were ignoring the will of the nearly 70% of Americans who are in favor of not just debating HR1/S1 but also passing the For The People Act.

“Their actions today prove that they’re hell-bent on dismantling our democracy,” Brown and Alright said in a statement emailed to NewsOne.

The statement continued: “The Senate filibuster is part of the Big Lie in this country that democracy is afforded equally to all Americans. Even as the majority of voters support legislation like HR1/S1, cowards in Washington are hiding behind the filibuster to stall major voting rights legislation and, ultimately, kill Black voting power. The truth is that racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation and coded in phrases like ‘bipartisanship.’ And as long as the filibuster remains intact, senators will continue to weaponize it against Black voters.”

Black leaders, in particular, have been leading the charge calling for an end to the filibuster, a tool that Republicans have used three times now during Joe Biden‘s presidency, and counting.

The filibuster has been preventing Blck progress since the 1840s. Created to protect pro-slavery planters, the modern filibuster is more than a simple procedural move. Notably, it was also employed against both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for 60 business days — a record that still stands to this day — and an anti-lynching bill in 1922.

The need for a supermajority to pass legislation may make sense in a truly bipartisan body that can compromise. But compromise cannot exist when Republicans remain laser-focused on legislating based on Donald Trump’s lies about nonexistent election fraud.

SEE ALSO:

Black Voters Matter Kicks Off Freedom Ride For Voting Rights On Juneteenth

Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage ‘Full-Court Press’ On Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Continue reading Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Although people are becoming increasingly aware of the annual Juneteenth holiday, there is still a good portion of the populace who are undoubtedly unfamiliar with the observation of Black Liberation Day. The current racial reckoning enveloping the U.S. has pushed Juneteenth, which recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States, to unimaginable levels of relevance. That was especially true this week as President Joe Biden was set to sign legislation to make Juneteenth an official national holiday after both chambers of Congress each passed bills nearly unanimously. MORE: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth And still, despite the momentum Juneteenth has enjoyed in recent years, culminating this week, most Americans know little to nothing about the holiday. A new poll has hammered home that point and then some, underscoring the context in which Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Politicians prioritized making it a national holiday while the voters who put them in office aren't exactly sure what it's all about in the first place, the poll found. The Gallup poll got really granular results, finding that just 28 percent of adults in the U.S. know "nothing at all" about Juneteenth. Thirty-four percent know "a little bit," 25% know "some" and just 12% know "a lot." Perhaps even more notable is how the poll found that a relatively low number of Black adults (37%) know "a lot" about Juneteenth. Thirty-two percent of Black adults know "some," 27% know "a little bit" and 4% know "nothing at all." Black adults represented the biggest share of demographics polled who knew the most about Juneteenth. Now that Juneteenth is actually a national holiday, something has got to give when it comes to Americans informing themselves about the annual commemoration. And what better way to learn about something than to read about it? MORE: Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today Luckily for everybody, there is no shortage of books that have been written about Juneteenth, both recently and decades ago, and intended for a wide range of audiences, including children. And with the current Republican-led wave of laws forbidding critical race theory to be taught in schools, depending on students to learn about Juneteenth from their teachers is an option that has been all but eliminated, making the availability of books written about Juneteenth that much more valuable -- and necessary. Are you among those who want to learn more about Juneteenth? If so, chances are that you are far from alone. Scroll down and keep reading to find 10 books about Juneteenth to learn more about the new national holiday also known as Black Liberation Day.

‘Dismantling Democracy’: Republicans’ Latest Filibuster Is Another Attempt To ‘Kill Black Voting Power’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute…
 24 hours ago
06.23.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
T-Pain Says Usher Pushed Him Into Depression For…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 3 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close