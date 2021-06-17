Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

La La Anthony Divorcing Carmelo Anthony

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

La La and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage has been through many ups and downs, separations, some reunions and infidelities, but the two have both agreed to call it quits.

Rumors and speculations were revealed yesterday about Carmelo Anthony allegedly cheating on LaLa and having an affair with a woman from Philly, Miyah J.  

Infidelities in the former couples’ marriage unfortunately were not foreign to them as Carmelo and La La reportedly split in 2017 after 7 years of marriage when rumors circulated about him cheating.

After been married to the NBA player for 11 years and trying to work things out, La La has put her foot down and filed for a divorce today, Thursday in New York.

This decision of La La’s seemingly gives confirmation to the recent rumors of Melo cheating on her, this time, with an aspiring Philly actress

As reported by TMZ, the couple has been separated for a while, but remained friends after having been together for 16 years and that “everything about the divorce is amicable.”

Sources also report that the two want to make private, peaceful and transition of their separation for the protection of their 14-year- old son, Kiyan.

RELATED:

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]

La La Anthony Divorcing Carmelo Anthony  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On…
 15 hours ago
06.18.21
LeBron James Criticizes NBA’s Condensed Schedule Following Kawhi…
 22 hours ago
06.18.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 23 hours ago
06.18.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Big Boi Opens The Doors To ‘The Dungeon’…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
The Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth A…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 4 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 4 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close