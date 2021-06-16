Civil Rights & Social Justice
Senate Unanimously Passes Bill To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

According to , the U.S. Senate made a unanimous vote to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the last of enslaved African Americans in Texas, learning that they were free on June 19, 1865. Since Texas began recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday in 1980, 48 other states have approved of the holiday.

Republican Senator of Wisconsin said: “While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the mattertherefore, I do not intend to object.”

