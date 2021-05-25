Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

#BlackTwitter Is Unapologetic About Using Klarna To Book Their Next Vacation

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Happy African American woman using credit card

Source: visualspace / Getty

If you’re an avid online shopper, you’ve definitely seen your favorite website advertising installment payment plans through Klarna, Afterpay, Quadpay or Sezzle. And if you’re like me, you’ve tried at least one and truth is, it’s a pretty good service when you’re buying a few items and want to pay for them over time.

Klarna is currently trending on Twitter after social media discovered airlines allow customers to buy flights on a payment plan. In other words, sign us up!

Of course where there’s Black joy, there’s the negative brigade with people who attempted to shame consumers who used the payment option. If we’re not mistaken, isn’t the whole concept of using credit a buy now, pay later premise?

As noted by one Twitter user, “Yall still paying installments on the car you drive, the home you live in, the furniture you sit on, the phone you texting on BUT after pay and klarna are where you draw the line????”

Okurrr! But there’s no shame in #BlackTwitter’s game and while haters continue to comment, they’ll be on the beach enjoying their vacation and vacation wear to go with it!

We’re going to agree with #BlackTwitter on this one especially when you can get Telfar bags using Klarna! Saks accepts Sezzle and FashionNova is the Quadpay spot! Happy shopping.

RELATED STORIES:

7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day Weekend Fit

13 Memorial Day Beauty Sales That You Simply Must Shop

 

#BlackTwitter Is Unapologetic About Using Klarna To Book Their Next Vacation  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence, Gets…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Andrew Yang’s Claim To Be A Hip-Hop Fan…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Black Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
13 Memorial Day Beauty Sales That You Simply…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shares Must-Haves For…
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Ari Lennox Wants People To Stop Saying It…
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help…
 5 days ago
05.21.21
HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated…
 5 days ago
05.21.21
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar…
 5 days ago
05.21.21
Photos
Close