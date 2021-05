TMZ has reported that legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died at the age of 79. Mooney died Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. in his home in Oakland, California where he suffered a heart attack. His family posted on Mooney’s Twitter account: “Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks,”

See story here