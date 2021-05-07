Music
HomeMusic

S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

The ladies of S.W.V are preparing for the face-off Verzuz with Xscape this weekend and they emphatically stated to TMZ that they will feature their hit song “Right Here” which features the Michael Jackson sample. There are some who feel that the song should not be played due to the cancel culture working against Michael Jackson over accusations which still haven’t been officially substantiated.

Tamara “Taj” Johnson and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons joined us on “TMZ Live” Thursday and said they will play their hit, “Right Here (Human Nature Remix),” when the R&B group battles Xscape Saturday on “Verzuz” because they would not be here without him.

See story here

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution
10 photos
SWV 2-02-16
26 photos
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson

Videos
Latest
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 2 hours ago
05.07.21
Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s…
 20 hours ago
05.07.21
Warner Bros. Reportedly Searching For Black Director To…
 23 hours ago
05.07.21
Discovery+ Greenlights 50 Cent’s ‘Confessions Of A Crime…
 2 days ago
05.06.21
Jordan Brand Signs First Player From The Philippines,…
 2 days ago
05.06.21
Supreme Court Weighs Reducing Crack Cocaine Sentences
 2 days ago
05.06.21
Drake’s Son Adonis Left In Awe By LeBron…
 2 days ago
05.06.21
50 Cent
50 Cent’s Show ‘Confessions Of A Crime Queen’…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner…
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Black Boy Joy: Cool Kids Bash & Cairo…
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Ari Lennox and SheaMoisture Celebrate Mother’s Day with…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Being A Homewrecker On Instagram
 3 days ago
05.04.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Did Change His Name to “Love”,…
 4 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close