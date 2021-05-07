S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson

CLOSE
The ladies of S.W.V are preparing for the face-off Verzuz with Xscape this weekend and they emphatically stated to TMZ that they will feature their hit song “Right Here” which features the Michael Jackson sample. There are some who feel that the song should not be played due to the cancel culture working against Michael Jackson over accusations which still haven’t been officially substantiated.
Tamara “Taj” Johnson and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons joined us on “TMZ Live” Thursday and said they will play their hit, “Right Here (Human Nature Remix),” when the R&B group battles Xscape Saturday on “Verzuz” because they would not be here without him.
See story here