Minnesota A.G. Says He “Felt A Little Bad” For Chauvin

Keith Ellison, Attorney General and lead prosecutor in Chauvin’s trial, admitted on “60 Minutes” Sunday night that he “felt a little bad” for the defendant afterward the guilty verdict. Ellison says above all though, he felt gratitude, humility and a sense of satisfaction for holding Chauvin accountable for what he did because he deserved to Abe convicted.The Minnesota AG also believes this wasn’t a hate crime but rather a crime perpetuated by social norms … and a lack of accountability.

