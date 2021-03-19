Dr. Dre Requests Judge Give Him ‘Single Status’ Amid Divorce Battle With Nicole Young

Dr. Dre has asked a judge through his lawyers for a bifurcation of his divorce, which means a declaration making him officially single. The move would allow Dre and estranged wife, Nicole Young, a chance to divide up their assets at a later time. Dre says Nicole’s accusations of domestic violence making it clear the two aren’t on a road to reconciliation.

The divorce is currently being held up while a judge determines whether their prenup is valid. The former couple has agreed on a monetary amount Nicole will be paid, which is a one-time payment of $2 million and $200,000 a month. Nicole has asked for a restraining order due to a song leak calling her a “greedy b__ch,” a request the judge has since denied.

Do you think the judge should grant Dr. Dre and Nicole Young single status?

