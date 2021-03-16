Trey Songz Called Out For Another Steamy Video

Fans of Trey Songz are upset with him again after another steamy video leaked. In this latest video, Songz is seen spitting in the mouths of two women. You heard right, spitting in the mouths of women in the midst of a pandemic. Seriously, a shirtless Trey is holding the heads of the women who are touching themselves, and then he hocks spit into their mouths.

Fans aren’t happy with him over this latest video. As a matter of fact, one fan on social media said that Songz has “dark energy” around him.

What do you think of Trey’s latest video? Do you think Trey has “dark energy” around him?

See story here

