CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Trey Songz Called Out For Another Steamy Video

Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz

Source: Courtney Jones / Courtney Jones

Fans of Trey Songz are upset with him again after another steamy video leaked. In this latest video, Songz is seen spitting in the mouths of two women. You heard right, spitting in the mouths of women in the midst of a pandemic. Seriously, a shirtless Trey is holding the heads of the women who are touching themselves, and then he hocks spit into their mouths.

Fans aren’t happy with him over this latest video. As a matter of fact, one fan on social media said that Songz has “dark energy” around him.

What do you think of Trey’s latest video? Do you think Trey has “dark energy” around him?

See story here

Trey Songz Called Out For Another Steamy Video

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 4 hours ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 6 days ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 6 days ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 6 days ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 1 week ago
03.08.21
Photos
Close