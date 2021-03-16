Keyshawn Johnson Mourns Daughter’s Death

Keyshawn Johnson is mourning the death of his daughter. The former NFL star made the announcement on social media today saying, “It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss.”

No cause of death was given. Keyshawn was just 22 when his daughter was born.

