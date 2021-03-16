CLOSE
For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Movies
HomeMovies

Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy Award Nominees

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Oscar nominations were announced on Monday with Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas doing the honors. Nominations for Best Picture include, “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actor nominations include Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) Best Actress nominations include Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”) Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield will go head to head for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Judas and the Black Messiah” while Leslie Odom Jr. gets the nomination for “One Night in Miami,” Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).

Best Actress in a Supporting Role includes Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Movie Film”) Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) Olivia Colman (“The Father”) Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”). The full list of nominations can be found at Variety.com. 

Who are you rooting for during this year’s Academy Awards?

See story here

Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy Award Nominees

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 4 hours ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 6 days ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 6 days ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 6 days ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 1 week ago
03.08.21
Photos
Close