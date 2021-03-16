Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy Award Nominees

Oscar nominations were announced on Monday with Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas doing the honors. Nominations for Best Picture include, “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actor nominations include Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) Best Actress nominations include Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”) Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield will go head to head for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Judas and the Black Messiah” while Leslie Odom Jr. gets the nomination for “One Night in Miami,” Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).

Best Actress in a Supporting Role includes Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Movie Film”) Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) Olivia Colman (“The Father”) Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”). The full list of nominations can be found at Variety.com.

