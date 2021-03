We all dread it, but there’s no avoiding it. Daylight Savings Time starts on Sunday. It will take into effect Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m for most of the U.S.Standard time will go back to normal on November 7th. Fun fact: Most of Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands don’t honor daylight savings.

Should moving the clock back and forth for Daylight Savings go away?

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: