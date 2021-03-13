CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

After a two-year engagement and four total years together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits. TMZ confirmed the news and is trying to get to the bottom of exactly what has happened. The now-former couple, affectionately known as J-Rod, was last seen in public at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration. A-Rod shared a photo of them together to Instagram on February 28.

Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while the retired Yankees star is posting pics from his yacht in Miami.

Ever have to call off an engagement? What was the reason?

See story here

This Is 50?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Aging Backwards [PHOTOS]
14 photos
11 Non-Glamourous Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl From The Bronx
11 photos
25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She’s The Baddest Woman On The Planet
18 photos
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

Videos
Latest
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 3 days ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 5 days ago
03.08.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Details Of Chilling Encounter…
 5 days ago
03.09.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 5 days ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 1 week ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 1 week ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 1 week ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
Photos
Close