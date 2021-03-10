CLOSE
Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas REACTS To Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, made an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday and he responded to the interview Megha and Harry did with Oprah over the weekend. Responding to Meghan having psychological problems and thoughts of suicide, he says it could’ve been avoided if she hadn’t “shut her family out.”

Thomas also spoke about the last conversation he had with Harry, who he described as “heartless” when he called him while in the hospital for a heart attack, saying Harry said, “If you had listened to me this wouldn’t have happened to you.” Thomas said the comment made him so mad he hung up on Harry.

He also denied Harry’s claims that he played pool naked and dressed up as Hitler. Markle says he doesn’t think the royals are racist and justified questions surrounding Archie’s skin color.

What is your impression of Meghan Markle’s father?

