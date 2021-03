Kenya Moore Says LaToya Ali Kissing Other Women Didn’t Make Her Jealous

Kenya Moore and her newfound bestie, LaToya Ali, clearly have differing opinions when it comes to their personal definitions of fun. Ali wanted to let loose at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette celebration, but she accused Moore of trying to ruin the fun. Kenya, however, says that she was simply trying to protect her friend.

“She has a right to her opinion. I think a lot of the things that she did, she didn’t want people to know so that is where all of this angst against me comes from is because they wanted to take the party to another level,” Moore told The Jasmine Brand. “I’m going to protect my girl as much as I can but if they didn’t want their business out I just feel like well then don’t do it on a reality TV show where there are still cameras recording you. Even if it’s not video, there’s sound and, like you saw there were cameras outside that caught them.”

As for whether or not she felt jealous when LaToya kissed Porsha, Kenya had this to say:

“I wasn’t jealous because I don’t want her like that. She’s my girlfriend. I think what I had the problem with is her behavior. I move a certain way and I have people in your circle and that I trust. I’ve said to her many things about my family, about my child, about my situation, and so I’m allowing her to be privy to really personal information and I feel like she should have that in a lockbox and protect everything that I’m telling her because she’s my friend.”

Moore went on to say that Ali also kissed Drew Sidora that night.

“When I saw her behaving that way it just, honestly, just turned me off because it wasn’t just Porsha, it was a lot of other people. She actually kissed Drew [Sidora] that night too. They were making out… it’s just like okay you’re over here then you’re over here then you’re over here. The entire scene turned me off so it wasn’t just about one person.”

What are your thoughts on Kenya and LaToya’s friendship?

